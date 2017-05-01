Personnel File

Century 21, bankESB and Holland & Knight are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

bankESB

bankESB announced that Betsy Schabacker has been promoted to branch officer of the Southampton office and Natalie Didonna has been promoted to branch officer of the Main Street, Easthampton office. Schabacker replaces Julie Ouimette, who is retiring. She was hired as a teller/CSR in the Easthampton office in 2005 and was promoted to senior teller in 2008. She was later promoted to assistant manager in the Hadley office in 2012.

Bankwell

Bankwell named James B. Rusiecki Jr. as senior vice president and director of treasury management. In his new role, he will lead and oversee Bankwell’s treasury management area. Rusiecki began his banking career in 1994 as a part-time teller for Eagle Federal Savings in Danbury. Since then, he has worked in multiple areas of retail and commercial banking.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank announced the promotion of Susan Nelson to the position of marketing communications officer. In this position, she will manage all internal and external communications and public relations efforts for the bank and all its affiliates. This new role expands her original responsibilities as digital marketing manager, which she took on when she joined the bank at the end of 2015. Prior to joining BayCoast Bank, Nelson held marketing positions at Bristol County Savings Bank, HarborOne and CompassBank.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Mark Pedrotti to vice president and marketing officer. Pedrotti began his career with Berkshire Bank as a college intern from Johnson & Wales University in 2006. He was offered permanent employment in 2008 as e-marketing and website administrator and has continued to learn and grow within the marketing department.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank announced the promotion of Nancy Curry to senior vice president and team leader of commercial real estate. Promoted from vice president and relationship manager, Curry has been with Blue Hills Bank since 2012, where she has been a key contributor to the commercial real estate team. Curry began her career at Citizens Bank as vice president and relationship manager. She moved to TD Bank in a similar role before coming to Blue Hills Bank.

Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp and its subsidiary, Cambridge Trust Co., announced that Sara Cohn Sarkis has been named senior vice president and client advisor in the bank’s wealth management group. Sarkis most recently served as a senior vice president at Boston Private Bank & Trust Co. Sarkis previously worked at Boston Private Bank & Trust Co. for 25 years, where she focused on developing and managing long-term, strategic client relationships with individual and business clients. She specialized in delivering comprehensive solutions for her clients’ evolving and sophisticated needs.

Century 21

Century 21 Commonwealth announced that veteran real estate professional Elaine Sweeney has joined the company as manager of its Lynnfield location. In this role, she will oversee the growing company’s Lynnfield office, which currently has a team of nine real estate professionals and is expected to double in size by summer. For more than 20 years, Sweeney managed a real estate office for a large local agency. And she also brings experience as an owner of a real estate agency; she was a principal in her own real estate firm, Sweeney and Schulz, for a dozen years. Her firm specialized in high end residential sales, and was ultimately acquired by Barrett Sotheby’s.

Colliers International

Colliers International New England announced that it has promoted Robert Brierley to managing director of real estate management services and executive vice president of Colliers Boston. Following earlier leadership posts at Brookfield Office Properties, Equity Office Properties, Beacon Properties and Gilbane Properties, Brierley joined Colliers International’s REMS group in 2013.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield announced that Alex Magyar was promoted to project manager of project and development services in Boston. Magyar specializes in commercial real estate, facility operations and real estate development, and joins Cushman & Wakefield with over six years of experience. Prior to his new position, Magyar has held roles at Samuel & Assoc., Liberty Mutual Insurance and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Debbie Blais Real Estate

Debbie Blais Real Estate recently announced Kyle Belken has achieved “Top Producer” status for the first quarter of 2017. Belken has closed on 10 properties totaling over $2.5 million year to date, with an additional eight properties pending.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank announced that Eva T. Soares was promoted to the position of senior vice president of retail and security at the bank’s recent annual meeting. Soares, who has worked for East Cambridge Savings Bank since 1980, was previously vice president for retail and facilities, a position she held since 2011.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank announced that it has named Eliud Herrera III as branch manager of its Legion office. Herrera has been with HarborOne Bank for over 10 years where he started as a customer service representative. Prior to becoming branch manager in Brockton, Herrera served as assistant vice president branch officer in Canton, where he was responsible for all aspects of branch operations including sales, customer service, staff supervisions, security and lending. He also represented the bank during offsite networking events, including chamber meetings and charity events. The bank also announced that Peter Makowiecki, HarborOne senior vice president for residential lending, will become president of the bank’s Merrimack Mortgage subsidiary on June 30, replacing Dan McKenney, who is retiring after 19 years at the helm of the company. Makowiecki, who joined HarborOne in 2013, will retain his senior vice president role at HarborOne, and be responsible for HarborOne’s strategy and oversight of all mortgage lending activities. Makowiecki has years of experience working as a top financial executive with a wide range of expertise in residential lending and mortgage banking.

Hancock Assoc.

Hancock Assoc. announced that Jason A. Ellis, Gregory G. Gould and Brian G. Geaudreau have been promoted to associates at the firm. Ellis is a project manager with 20 years of experience in the survey division. Gould is a project manager who has been with Hancock Assoc. for over 12 years. Geaudreau is a project manager, and has spent six years with the firm.

Holland & Knight

Real estate finance lawyer Margot Hammond has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in the firm’s Boston office. She focuses her practice on net leasing and commercial lending, including representation of institutional lenders and underwriters in credit tenant lease financings and commercial mortgage loan originations. Stephanie Frank also joined the company as associate. Both were previously with Dechert LLP in Boston.

JLL

JLL announced the promotion of Jennifer Christakes to managing director of its property management group in the New England region. With nearly 18 years of experience in the industry and within the organization, Christakes will be responsible for both running and growing the business. Christakes comes to New England from Chicago, where she most recently served as regional operations manager for JLL in the Midwest market.

Red Dome

Red Dome commercial real estate brokerage announced that David J. Anderson has been promoted to associate director.

Nutter

Nutter law firm announced that Wendy M. Fiscus has been elected partner. Fiscus practices in the firm’s real estate and finance department, with a concentration in all aspects of real estate law. She has extensive experience representing developers in the acquisition, sale, development and leasing of commercial and residential real estate and lending institutions and borrowers in all aspects of commercial loan transactions.

