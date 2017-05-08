Personnel File

BayCoast, Columbia Construction Co. and Arrowstreet are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Arrowstreet

Arrowstreet Senior Associate Emily Grandstaff-Rice was recently elected to at-large director of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). This role will build upon Grandstaff-Rice’s AIA leadership chairing the Equity and Future of Architecture Committee, Equity in Architecture Commission, Continuing Education Committee and working as a member of the Culture Collective and Young Architects Forum.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank announced the promotion of Terri Lorri Ferreira to the position of assistant vice president and community banking compliance officer. In this role, she manages all aspects of retail compliance risk, and develops and implements controls to manage risk and related regulations for the branch division. She further assists in formulating plans, programs and procedures for retail operations.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank recently announced that John Altomare, partner at Fusaro, Altomare & Ermilio Attorneys, and Christine Lucey, CFO at Sun Transportation Inc., have been named both bank corporators and directors; and Paul Dubrey, CPA and certified fraud examiner, and Anthony Servidio, CPA and supervisor at Greenberg, Rosenblatt, Kull & Bitsoli, have been named corporators.

Beverly Bank

Beverly Bank recently added Scott Myers has joined as vice president of commercial lending. Most recently, Myers was commercial banker and vice president at Enterprise Bank in Lowell. He started his banking career more than 27 years ago and has held commercial lender positions at First Colebrook Bank in Amherst, New Hampshire, and Granite Bank in Milford, New Hampshire.

Carrier Johnson + CULTURE

Carrier Johnson + CULTURE has announced that Alahe Aldo has joined the firm as director of higher education. Aldo brings over 30 years of experience and knowledge of campus planning and commercial and workplace architecture to this new position with the global design and branding leader.

Columbia Construction Co.

Columbia Construction Co., a construction management firm in New England, welcomed five new hires: Katy Tassmer, managing director of marketing; Cade Keyes, project superintendent; Ed Hook, safety manager; Erick Emmanuel, assistant project manager; and Ariana Marconnot, who joined Columbia’s interiors division as a project administrator.

Clinton Financial Services

Clinton Financial Services, the parent company of Wachusett Financial Services and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Clinton Savings Bank, announced that Christopher J. Williams was appointed as a trustee of the company and elected to the bank’s board of directors at its annual meeting held in April. Williams has served as a corporator of Clinton Financial Services for the past four years. In his board role, he will play a critical part in the strategic direction and support of the bank.

Elkus Manfredi Architects

Elkus Manfredi Architects recently hired Jane Bae, Daniel Castro and Rachel Winokur as senior interior designers.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank announced today that Peter Makowiecki, HarborOne senior vice president for residential lending, will become president of the bank’s Merrimack Mortgage subsidiary on June 30, replacing Dan McKenney, who is retiring after 19 years of leading the company.

Jack Conway Realtor

Jack Conway Realtor Vice President of Sales Janet Pistone was recently elected to the board of directors of the New England Village in Pembroke, a residential community offering housing and lifelong learning programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Additionally, the firm announced that Rocklyn Clarke is the newly appointed manager of Jack Conway’s Dorchester and Quincy offices.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Thirteen Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union employees recently attended the Center for Financial Training Graduation and Awards Banquet, where they were recognized for their accomplishments in their completed courses and programs.

The credit union also welcomed its newest board member, Sovanna Pouv, executive director of the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell (CMAA). Pouv joins the credit union’s board of directors with more than 15 years of experience working for organizations geared towards cultural and social improvement within the local community.

Middlesex Federal Savings

Middlesex Federal Savings recently announced the promotions of Fred Martino to executive vice president and CFO, Barbara Sartanowicz to senior vice president of retail banking and Michael McWilliams to assistant vice president of residential lending.

Office Of State Senator Michael O. Moore

Sen. Michael O. Moore (D-Millbury) has been appointed by Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg (D-Amherst) to serve as chair of the newly established Senate Special Committee on Cyber Security Readiness.

Savills Studley

Savills Studley, a commercial real estate firm specializing in tenant representation, announced that corporate real estate specialist James Halepis has joined the firm’s Boston office as senior vice president and co-branch manager. Roger Williams also joins the firm as managing director, Corey Paquette as associate director and Brett Medico as client services coordinator.

Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers

Kelly Aylward, an attorney with the Boston law firm of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, has been named a fellow of the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel. In addition, Aylward has been named an officer of the Boston Estate Planning Council. Aylward joined Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers in 2013 and focuses her practice in the areas of tax and estate planning, asset protection, business administration and succession, estate and trust administration, special needs planning and charitable planning.

Tags: Arrowstreet, BayCoast, Columbia Construction Co., Personnel File