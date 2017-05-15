Building Impact holds its annual non-gala; Bristol County Savings Bank promotes six; and Bank of Canton elects a new chairman of the board in this week’s personnel file.

Bank Of Canton

Bank of Canton’s board of directors unanimously elected Steven V. Rotella as the bank’s new chairman of the board, succeeding the late Donald R. Smith. Rotella became a board member and corporator of the bank in 1998, and has been a member of the executive committee since 2007. For the last 27 years, Rotella has been the principal of Canton-based Steven V. Rotella, an independent CPA practice.

Bay Coast Bank

Teddi Lorri Ferreira was recently promoted to the position of assistant vice president and community banking compliance officer. In this role, she manages all aspects of retail compliance risk, and develops and implements controls to manage risk and related regulations for the branch division. She further assists in formulating plans, programs and procedures for retail operations.

Boston Health Care For The Homeless Program

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program will honor Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane and her husband, journalist and MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle, with its Tim Russert Award at the Medicine That Matters Gala at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. Also at the gala, Boston Medical Center President and CEO Kate Walsh and Massachusetts General Hospital President Peter Slavin will receive the Dr. Jim O’Connell Award on behalf of their hospitals.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank has promoted six employees to vice president. The bank’s new vice presidents are: Jeffrey Bradley, Teresa Janeiro, Lisa Lassiter, Stacie Long, Michael Patacao and Stephen Sherman Jr.

Building Impact

Building Impact’s annual non-gala celebrating volunteerism and community took place this year on May 11. The event recognized the organization’s most socially responsible partnerships through the Impact Awards, while also raising funds for Building Impact’s volunteer programming and nonprofit outreach. Building Impact’s current partners consist of 22 leading organizations including its founding real estate firms National Development, The Davis Cos., Paradigm Properties and The Bulfinch Cos., and most recently, MIT’s Executive MBA (EMBA) program.

Coastal Heritage Bank

Coastal Heritage Bank announced that Steve Mastalerz has joined the bank as regional lending manager. Mastalerz will be responsible for residential lending in the bank’s Weymouth, Quincy and East Bridgewater markets.

Grand Coast Capital Group

David Adams has joined the team as managing director at real estate and private-lending firm Grand Coast Capital Group. In this new role, Adams is responsible for leading the firm’s business development, investor relations and sourcing of co-investment opportunities. Prior to his role at Grand Coast Capital, Adams was the COO at Fullerton Investors LLC, a Chicago-based family office where he oversaw direct investing in public markets, private investments and real estate.

Hometown Bank

Norma Collins was promoted to senior vice president of operations Hometown Bank. Also at Hometown, Susan Collins was promoted to cash management officer, Matthew LaFlamme was promoted to branch manager of the bank’s Killingly office and Jo-Ann Bussiere was hired as a branch manager at the South Lancaster office.

Jack Conway & Co.

Al Becker has been promoted to COO and executive vice president at Norwell-based real estate firm Jack Conway & Co. In this new role, Becker will be overseeing operations, marketing, education, relocation and corporate services, and will also be supporting the sales team.

Seamen’s Bank

Violeta Peters has been chosen as Employee of the Year and Lisa Souza-Toomey was elected Teller of the Year by fellow Seamen’s Bank employees. Peters, a customer service representative in Eastham, was commended for her motivation and superior customer service. Souza-Toomey, who can be found in the Shank Painter Road branch, was honored for her friendly professionalism.

Tighe And Bond

Ian Catlow and Daniel Rukakoski were both promoted to vice president at the engineering and environmental consulting firm Tighe and Bond. Catlow works from Tighe and Bond’s Worcester office, while Rukakoski works from the firm’s Westfield location.

TRIA

TRIA welcomes Andy Hazelton, as senior project manager, and Michael Klatecki as project architect. As senior project manager, Hazelton will be responsible for leading project delivery and managing client relationships. As project architect, Klatecki will oversee all technical aspects of renovations, expansion and new construction.

