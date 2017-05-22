Personnel File

BankGloucester, Cresa Boston and Savings Bank of Walpole are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

BankGloucester

BankGloucester announced the retirement of Robert L. Muniz and James Greely III, two long-standing board members. Muniz joined the board in 1972 and was president of the bank from 1979 until retiring from that position in the early 1990s. He became board chairman in 2001, a position he’s held since. He is retiring after 44 years. Greely joined the board in 1976 and has served on many committees since then. He is retiring after 40 years with the bank.

Baycoast Bank

Matthew Flanagan has joined Swansea-headquartered Baycoast Bank as vice president and commercial lending officer. He is responsible for developing new commercial loan and deposit business in Attleboro and the surrounding communities.

BayCoast Mortgage Co.

BayCoast Mortgage Co. LLC. announced Melissa Baggs has been promoted to loan officer. In her role, she will work closely with clients to provide education and support for selecting the appropriate loan for their needs. Prior to her recent promotion, she was a loan processor.

BierBrier Development

Lexington-based Bierbrier Development has appointed Nikki Palmaccio as comptroller. She will be responsible for all accounting operations and will assist with acquisitions and financing strategies for all properties.

Cresa Boston

Mark Coelho has joined Cresa Boston as a senior vice president, where he will leverage his more than 14 years of commercial real estate experience on behalf of tenants in the suburban Boston real estate market, particularly along Route 128, Route 2 and I-495.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield announced that Robert Maloney has joined the firm in the valuation and advisory group and will head its CBD office practice. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Maloney spent 15 years at Joseph J. Blake & Assoc. Inc. where he served as a director with the New England regional office.



North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank recently promoted of four employees to assistant vice president: Ann Brady, Caitlin Burns, Pamela Kozlik and Yvonne Little. NBSB also elected Harold “Ray” Chesson III, Vincent Lucchesi and Tracy Opalinksi to the board of trustees at the bank’s recent annual meeting. Also at that meeting, Roland Gauthier was reelected as chairman of the board of trustees and retiring trustee John Lofgren was recognized for his many dedicated years of service to NBSB; Lofgren will continue his role as a corporator and honorary trustee.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Gail Donovan has joined Reading Cooperative Bank as a mortgage loan originator on the residential lending team. Among her primary responsibilities is generating residential mortgage loans, including conventional, jumbo, housing partnerships and second mortgages.

Savings Bank of Walpole

Savings Bank of Walpole’s board of trustees re-elected Jason D. Houston, Lynn C. Rust and Joseph A. Coneeny to serve three-year terms until 2020. In addition, Jonathan Wildes was elected as a corporator of the bank at its annual corporators meeting on March 20.

VHB

Watertown-based planning, design and engineering consulting firm VHB announced Tom Jackmin has been promoted to senior vice president and New England regional manager. Jackmin will lead the region as he oversees growth and operations for nine New England locations. He will build on the offices that provide integrated land development, transportation, environmental, planning and design, and applied technologies services across markets.

