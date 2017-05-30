Personnel File

BankFive, ERA Key Realty Services and Wild Apple Homes are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

BankFive

BankFive has hired Susana Neves-Coito as a mortgage originator. Neves-Coito works out of the Faunce Corner Road office. Neves-Coito has 25 years of mortgage banking experience. Her responsibilities at BankFive include originating mortgages for bank products including first-time homebuyer loans; VA and FHA loans; and Mass Housing loans in New Bedford, Taunton and Fall River; as well as construction loans and refinancing. She also handles mortgages for the New Bedford, Dartmouth and Fairhaven branches.

Benoit Mizner Simon & Co.

Benoit Mizner Simon & Co. announced the winners of the real estate company’s fifth annual B.O.L.D. (Building Our Legacy Daily) Achievements. The B.O.L.D. Achievements award is given out each year to the company’s top sales producers. This year’s recipients included associates from the company’s Wellesley, Weston and Needham offices: Traci Shulkin, Donahue Maley Team, Tanya Tanimoto, Noah Pearlstein, Lisa Pearlstein, Jared Wilk, Jared Parker, Jane Wemyss, Barbara Miller, Burns and Karpowicz Team, Jessica Allain, Theresa David, Leslye Fligor, Elise Siebert, Wyndham Flaherty and Mary Wilson.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank has appointed Darrin P. Sprague to the position of vice president and information security officer. In this capacity, Sprague is responsible for planning, organizing, managing and reporting on the bank’s enterprise information security system. Prior to joining Bristol County Savings Bank, Sprague held a number of positions with Citizens Financial Group. Jeffrey Kolarik was also appointed to the newly created position of senior vice president and senior operations officer. In this capacity, Kolarik is responsible for the operations of the deposit and loan, electronic banking and Bank Secrecy Act, security and fraud prevention functions, as well as the contact center.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank has hired Tonia Marin as assistant vice president and Medway market manager. Marin is responsible for deepening existing customer relationships as well as establishing new commercial and retail banking relationships. She will also serve as a coach and leader for Charles River Bank’s main office retail banking team.

Commerce Bank

Michael J. Roy, senior vice president and director of corporate compliance and security at Commerce Bank, recently was presented with the “Inspire by Example” Outstanding Volunteer Award by the United Way of Central Massachusetts at its 2017 annual celebration at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. The “Inspire by Example” Award recognizes a Central Massachusetts adult, youth, team or business who demonstrates commitment to volunteering and is actively volunteering in the community.

Eastern Bank

Robert F. Rivers, chairman and CEO of Eastern Bank, recently received the Navy SEAL Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer Kevin A. Houston Award from Massachusetts Fallen Heroes. The award is presented to people whose service is considered exceptionally meritorious and remarkable, leaving a lasting positive impact on the lives of veterans and Gold Star Families of Massachusetts.

ERA Key Realty Services

Faith M. Murphy recently joined ERA Key Realty Services’ Chelmsford office. Prior to joining ERA Key Realty Services, Murphy spent 10 years in the medical industry. She has joined the “Home Sweet Home” team with real estate agents Walt Fitzgerald and Alison Ludwig.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

Kathy Ekberg has joined Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston as manager of bank operations and business continuity. In her new role, Ekberg’s primary responsibility is overseeing the FHLB Boston’s business continuity program. Prior to joining FHLB Boston, Ekberg managed operations, business continuity and risk management at John Hancock, State Street and Mercer Trust Co.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank named Victoria Baldyga as its Community Support Award winner for 2017. Baldyga, assistant manager of the King Street office, joined Florence Bank in 2011. The Community Support Award was established by the bank in 1997, as a means of formally recognizing employees who are active participants in community events and who donate their personal and professional time to local nonprofit organizations.

Lee Bank

Lee Bank recently announced the promotion of three employees within the company and the addition of a mortgage officer. Susie Brown has been named to the position of senior vice president of human resources and administration; Paula Gangell-Miller has been named to the position of vice president of community banking and retail operations and Paula Lewis has been named to the position of first vice president of retail lending. In addition, Kathy Kelly has joined Lee Bank as a mortgage officer in its Pittsfield office. Kelly has been a mortgage professional for most of her banking career, with First Agricultural Bank, Legacy Banks and most recently Berkshire Bank.

Margulies Perruzzi Architects

Brittany Page has joined Margulies Perruzzi Architects as a health care interior designer. In her new role, Page will provide design, technical detailing and space planning services from concept development through construction documentation for MPA’s health care clients.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank elected Harold “Ray” Chesson III, Vincent Lucchesi and Tracy Opalinksi to the board of trustees at the bank’s recent annual meeting. Additionally, Roland Gauthier was reelected as chairman of the board of trustees and retiring Trustee John Lofgren was recognized for his many dedicated years of service to North Brookfield Savings Bank; Lofgren will continue his role as a corporator and honorary trustee.

Norwood Bank

Tracey Robbins has been promoted to senior vice president of residential lending at Norwood Bank. Robbins joined the bank in 1996 as a mortgage originator. She oversees the mortgage origination, credit and servicing areas. Victoria Lazarova also joined Norwood Bank as senior vice president and CFO. Prior to joining Norwood Bank, Lazarova worked at Radius Bank and also spent 15 years at Edgartown National Bank.

Rockland Trust

Gerry Nadeau, president and chief commercial banking officer at Rockland Trust, was recently awarded the 2017 Financial Services Champion of the Year by the Small Business Administration of Massachusetts and New England. This recognition honors his efforts in achieving measurable results for growing the number of small business clients the bank has supported with financial and technical assistance.

Wild Apple Homes

Sean Collins has joined North-Shore based general contractor Wild Apple Homes as construction supervisor. In his new role, Collins will oversee all onsite construction through the duration of a project.

