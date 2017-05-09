Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Moving Through House Ways And Means

Legislation mandating accommodations for pregnant women on the job is expected to clear the House Ways and Means Committee Monday before surfacing for a vote of the full House on Wednesday.

“I brought businesses in to talk about how we can make it work,” House Speaker Robert DeLeo said last week at the Initiative on the Digital Economy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The legislation (H 3659) requires employers to provide pregnant workers with “more frequent or longer paid or unpaid breaks, time off to recover from childbirth with or without pay” and other accommodations as long as they “would not impose undue hardship on the employer.”

DeLeo flagged the bill as a priority at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce breakfast in March. “As the winds of Washington threaten the safety and livelihoods of women, Massachusetts will stand for the opposite,” DeLeo said at the breakfast.

The bill was originally sponsored by Cambridge Democrat Rep. David Rogers and Salem Democrat Sen. Joan Lovely. House Ways and Means Committee members have until 10 a.m. Monday to vote on the bill. Unlike most committees, the Ways and Means Committee notified the News Service of its electronic poll on Friday.

