Satellite Neighborhoods Emerge In Condo Market

After a fourth-quarter post-election stumble, condominium prices in Boston resumed their upward trajectory late in the first quarter.

This year it’s demand for “mid-luxury” product that’s leading the way amid a slowdown in the ultra-high-end market, according to research from The Collaborative Cos. of Boston.

“We just don’t have that many $5 million-and-up buyers floating around. Whether it’s One Dalton or what’s left at the top of the Millennium Tower or the higher-end units at Pierce Boston, they’re not flying off the shelf the way the ones behind them did,” CEO Sue Hawkes said at a ULI Boston event Friday.

So far in 2017, the sweet spot is units priced at $900 to $1,200 per square foot, Hawkes said. Buyers are more willing to consider satellite neighborhoods on the edges of the urban core with good transit connections, walkability and thoughtful common-area amenities.

“The walkability factor has become so important; buyers are willing to compromise on the neighborhood for that benefit,” she said.

Developer Related Beal’s 157-unit Lovejoy Wharf condos next to North Station do not have any on-site parking, although buyers can rent space in a nearby garage. Units there are starting at $750,000, with average prices of $1,350 per square foot.

And at Somerville’s Assembly Row, near an MBTA Orange Line station that opened in 2014, the Alloy condo complex is 85 percent pre-sold at average prices topping $1,000 per square foot.

“I don’t know how sustainable it is, but the lower end of the market is so deep, I don’t think we can ever satisfy it,” Hawkes said.

