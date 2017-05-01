Semiconductor Company Kicks Off Lowell Expansion

Lowell-based semiconductor manufacturer MACOM has begun an expansion of its headquarters, research and manufacturing hub.

The 58,000-square-foot office building at 144 Chelmsford St. next to MACOM’s existing headquarters is scheduled for completion in 2018. Hudson-based Calare Properties is partnering with MACOM on development of the office building and remodeling of the existing manufacturing plant.

“The delivery of a world-class facility such as 144 Chelmsford is a notable step forward for this flourishing market where existing manufacturing and industrial space has been limited,” Calare CEO Bill Manley said in a statement.

The new building will connect to MACOM’s existing campus via a glass-enclosed pedestrian bridge. In a statement, MACOM senior vice president Robert Dennehy said the modern office building will help the company’s recruiting efforts.

MACOM manufactures components used in applications including air traffic control, weather radar and military applications. It reported $544.3 million in revenues in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

