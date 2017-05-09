Sidor Named Managing Principal At Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has named Carolyn Sidor as its managing principal for New England effective May 22.

Joe Fallon, the company’s New England leader since 2015, has been named vice chairman of New England, the company announced Monday.

Sidor joined the company in November 2012 and most recently headed its Americas specialty practice groups. She earlier was an executive at Colliers International and CB Richard Ellis and is a former COO of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board.

“Carolyn and Joe both bring an exceptional set of expertise and experience to their new roles, and we have high confidence that this leadership team will create an even strong platform of services in New England,” said Roberta Levy Liss, regional managing principal, Mid-Atlantic and North region, in a statement.

Fallon was named head of the New England region in October 2015 following Cushman & Wakefield’s $2 billion merger with DTZ.

