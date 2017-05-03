Taurus Affiliate Procures Acquisition Financing For Everett Apartments

Taurus Investment Holdings recently secured $38 million in first mortgage financing for the acquisition of an apartment complex in Everett.

The company will acquire Parkside Apartments, a 190-unit market-rate apartment community. The owner, Taurus CD 189 Wellington EV LLC, an affiliate of Taurus, acquired the building for $56 million from SMC Management Corp.

CBRE/NE’s John Kelly and Matt Marshall arranged the financing through a national lender on behalf of Taurus.

