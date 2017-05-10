Walsh Releases Annual Report For Vision Zero Initiative

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh recently released a first-year annual report for the city of Boston’s Vision Zero Initiative.

The initiative is working to eliminate fatal and serious traffic accidents in Boston by 2030. The program has helped reduce Boston’s default speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour, install a protected bicycle lane on Massachusetts Avenue and work to ensure that all major roadway reconstruction projects include a focus on improving safety for all users of the road.

The city is also investing in the Commonwealth Avenue Phase 2A project.

As part of Walsh’s recently released Imagine Boston Capital Plan, drawing on city, state and federal sources, the city will invest $709 million over the next five years in implementing the core initiatives outlined in Go Boston 2030.

