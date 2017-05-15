The Warren Group, Onovative Announce Strategic Partnership

The Warren Group, a distributor of data analytics for financial institutions in New England, and Onovative, a software developer for banks and credit unions, recently announced a strategic partnership.

Through the new partnership, The Warren Group will offer Onovative’s program Core iQ to its clients.

Core iQ is a hybrid communication platform with marketing automation, reporting and relationship management capabilities. Developed to be user-friendly and highly secure, Core iQ streamlines communications between financial institutions and their customers, both existing and prospective. The Warren Group will offer its clients the ability to utilize the Core iQ communications platform as a value-added product, The Warren Group said in a statement.

“Working with a cutting-edge company like Onovative is sure to be engaging and transformative,” David Lovins, president of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Onovative is just the beginning of upcoming enhancements to The Warren Group’s evolving suite of products. We remain committed to meeting the constantly changing face of the financial community, and providing one-of-a-kind solutions.”

Onovative will soon offer The Warren Group’s secure real estate and mortgage data to its clients to further identify new business opportunities, according to a statement from The Warren Group.

