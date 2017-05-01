West Roxbury Retail Property Sold For $2.6M

A four-building retail property at 1455-1457 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury has been sold for $2.6 million.

The property contains four commercial buildings totaling 33,219 square feet currently occupied by Party City and Lumber Liquidators.

NAI Hunneman’s Carl Christie and Dan McGee represented seller Fisher VFW LLC of Waltham and procured buyer, B&Y Realty Trust. The transaction attracted interest from owner-users as well as developers, Christie said in a statement. The buyer plans to partially occupy the property.

