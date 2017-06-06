60 State St. Adds Another Cambridge Company

Oxford Property Group’s 60 State St. has landed another Cambridge import as Tsoi/Kobus & Assoc. has completed its headquarters relocation to the 38-story tower in Boston’s Financial District.

In conjunction with the move after 34 years in Cambridge, the firm has renamed itself Tsoi Kobus Design. The new workspace will be designed to foster innovation and employee wellness, Tsoi Kobus Design said.

“We pride ourselves on being an ‘ideas’ firm, always experimenting and searching for the optimal solutions for our clients. When the opportunity came to move our office location, we jumped at the possibility to put this same great thinking to work for ourselves. We are enthusiastic about joining the Boston community of talent at our new headquarters,” Associate Principal John Moorhead said in a statement.

Tsoi Kobus Design was represented by Greg Lucas of CBRE/New England in the lease transaction.

Engineering firm Arup leased 16,175 square feet at 60 State St. in July 2016 and relocated late last year from 955 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge.

Tags: 60 State St., Oxford Propery Group, Tsoi Kobus Design