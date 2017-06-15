Boston Architecture: There’s An App For That

The latest guide to Greater Boston architecture has been released as a mobile app so iPhone users can appreciate design and development while they’re on the move.

The Boston Society of Architects/AIA and the BSA Foundation say it’s the first AIA field guide of its type in the world, enabling iPhone users to click on articles about the city’s architectural history and information on more than 1,000 properties. Cambridge entrepreneur Tom Pounds, creator of the Yonward location-based guide app, developed the architecture app for BSA and drafted entries with input from local architects and writers.

The GPS-enabled app lists architecturally significant sites by location, architect, style, awards and inclusion on walking tours.

“We believe this is the first comprehensive field guide to a major city’s architecture published as a location-aware mobile app,” Pounds said in a statement.

Users can download the app, which costs $14.99, or by searching the iPhone store for AIA Guide to Boston.

The print version of the AIA Guide to Boston was first compiled by authors Michael and Susan Southworth in 1984 and updated twice previously.

Tags: Boston Society of Architects/AIA, BSA Foundation, Yonward