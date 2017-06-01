Boston Man Sentenced For Identity Theft In Scheme To Defraud Retirement Accounts

A Boston man was sentenced today for his role in a scheme to steal personal information and bank account numbers to withdraw money from retirement accounts.

Kevin Marseille, 26, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $19,741. Marseille pleaded guilty to identity theft, access device fraud and conspiracy to commit those offenses in February.

In 2014, Marseille approached Jasmine Banks, who, at the time, worked as a customer service employee at Mercer Inc. in Norwood. Marseille used Banks to obtain personally identifiable information and bank account information for individuals whose retirement accounts were administered by Mercer, a New York-based company that provides consulting and related services for employers, including administration of retirement benefit plans.

There were approximately 270 Mercer account holders affected. The retirement account information was used to load a prepaid card with nearly $20,000 in fraudulently obtained funds. Marseille then used the prepaid card to purchase electronic goods and other products at retailers, including Target and Best Buy.

Banks pleaded guilty in March 2016 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and identity theft and was sentenced in April 2017 to four years of probation, with six months to be served in home confinement, and ordered to pay $19,741 in restitution.

