BPDA Approves Residential Tower In Bay Village

A vacant lot and parking area at 212-222 Stuart St. in Boston’s Bay Village will be redeveloped as a 19-story residential tower containing 133 residential units and 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency on Thursday approved developer Transom’s plans for the 146,000-square-foot building designed by Höweler + Yoon and Sasaki Assoc.

Developers responded to neighborhood comments by increasing the size of an outdoor plaza and adding two townhouses facing Shawmut Avenue, Peter Spellios, principal at Transom, said in a statement.

The facade, consisting of 3- to 9-foot-wide limestone scalloped panels, will create dramatic shadows on the building at certain times of day, according to presentations made to city officials.

A garage at 200 Stuart St. will offer parking for residents and visitors. The $97 million project is expected to break ground in 2018.

