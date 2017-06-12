Bridgewater Industrial Property Sold To NYC Investors

A 215,000-square-foot high-bay warehouse in Bridgewater has been sold to GPG Manley LLC, an affiliate of New York-based Turtle Bay Partners LLC.

The property, located at 400 Manley St., is occupied by direct marketers Specialty Commerce Corp. The purchase price was $13.1 million.



JLL’s capital markets group of Managing Directors Frank Petz and Jessica Hughes and Associate George Gregory represented the seller, Clarion Partners.

“400 Manley offered investors an increasingly rare opportunity to purchase a quality, high-bay warehouse within 20 minutes of Boston,” Petz said in a statement. “Although the property will be occupied for the next several years, e-commerce trends have brought newfound tenant demand to Boston, and 400 Manley will be positioned to capture this demand for years to come.”

