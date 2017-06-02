Community Good Works

Academy Mortgage

Academy Mortgage recently presented a check for $35,100 to Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). The funds were raised in Academy’s 2016 Veterans Day promotion, in which the company donated $100 to HFOT on behalf of every veteran who applied for an Academy home loan during November 2016.

Bank of America

Bank of America’s Museums on Us Program will provide free admission to BofA and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders to more than 175 museums, aquariums, botanical gardens, zoos and cultural attractions throughout the country on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. The full list of Museums on Us partners is available here, and a location finder is here.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced that it will close all locations at noon on Wednesday, June 7, for its company-wide Xtraordinary Day, The Power of Giving Back. Xtraordinary Day provides all Berkshire Bank employees the opportunity to volunteer in communities the bank and its affiliates serve. This second annual Xtraordinary Day is set to focus on more than 60 community projects with approximately 90 percent of employee participation across the country.

Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank recently presented a check for $1,500 to the Massachusetts Audubon Society to support its 2017 Neighborhood Nature program in Worcester.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. participated in Fairway Cares month in May. Employees volunteered at the West Roxbury VA, donating kitchen goods to Homestart for homeless families, providing dog care items to National Education for Assistance Dog Services for service dogs and raising money for the Massachusetts General Cancer Center, the Jordan M. Shay Memorial Fund, the Molly Fitzgerald Memorial Fund and the South Shore Young Professionals Foundation.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union friends, family members and employees recently raised more than $13,000 to support Lowell General Hospital’s 18th Annual TeamWalk for Cancer Care.

KeyBank

KeyBank recently hosted its 27th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day, where 50 employees across Western Massachusetts spent the day volunteering with community organizations and service projects, including at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee,

the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield and the McMahon School in Holyoke.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank recently secured a $2,500 grant from the Massachusetts Bankers Association for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.

