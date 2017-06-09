Community Good Works

The Greater Boston Real Estate Board, Liberty Bay Credit Union and Skanska USA are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank awarded six $500 scholarships and one four-year, $4,000 scholarship to seven area high school seniors. The scholarships were awarded based on the students’ academic achievements, character, financial need and service to community.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank’s charitable foundation donated $1,427 to the East Bridgewater Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Country Bank

Country Bank presented 15 scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to area high school seniors.

Greater Boston Real Estate Board

The Greater Boston Real Estate Board (GBREB) and college financial aid services advisor uAspire raised over $300,000 for academically gifted, economically disadvantaged students at the third Annual GBREB Foundation Scholarship Fund Leadership Breakfast, held at the Revere Hotel Boston Common last Friday.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank awarded 20 college scholarships totaling $100,000 to local high school seniors. Each of the 20 outstanding high school seniors received a one-time $5,000 award through the Bank’s ONECommunity Scholarship Program, which celebrates and recognizes a commitment to academic excellence and community.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union recently held an organization-wide book collection, donating 350 books to the Greater Lowell YMCA’s summer reading program. The credit union also recently awarded $15,000 in college scholarship to members who are either incoming or current college students through its MoneyStrong college scholarship program and employee scholarship program.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Braintree-based Liberty Bay Credit Union presented 11 high school and college students with scholarships to help with the costs of their education.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank donated $10,000 in conjunction with the town of Reading to create an emergency fund to aid the victims of the recent fire at the Old Schoolhouse Condominiums on Sanborn Street in Reading. Through its charitable foundation, the bank will collect tax-deductible donations to be distributed to affected residents.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union Employees Community Outreach Committee recently sponsored and served dinner for approximately 60 men and women at the Bristol Lodge Soup Kitchen in Waltham. The soup kitchen is one of the nonprofit organizations and charities in local communities that the committee supports annually through personal donations and contributions of their time.

Skanska USA

Skanska USA employees recently volunteered at the 2017 Associated General Contractors Annual Community Service Event at St. Mary’s Center for Women and Children in Dorchester. St. Mary’s Center offers family-centered programs for women and children who have experienced trauma and are living in poverty.

