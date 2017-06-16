Community Good Works

BankGloucester

BankGloucester recently awarded 19 organizations a combined total of $20,000.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank recently completed its Xtraordinary Day in which 1,619 of its employees completed 65 community service projects.

Country Bank

Country Bank’s Employee Charitable Giving program recently donated more than $40,000 total to two organizations.

ECOlogic

ECOlogic, a commercial carpet and textile cleaning and restoration provider, recently purchased and assembled 79 bikes as well as helmets for local children with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs. The bikes will be donated to Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc. The company cleaned more than 7,000 chairs during milliCare’s Month of Care CHAIRity event in August of 2016, raising the funds to purchase bikes and helmets for the 2017 Bike Build event.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union recently held its 7th annual Walk Home for the Homeless.

