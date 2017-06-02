Corporate Housing Provider Leases 24 Units At New Development

Longwood Group, developer of Serenity Apartments at 101 South Huntington Ave. in Boston, has signed an agreement with Churchill Corporate Housing to lease 24 apartments in the new building.

The first residents moved into Serenity on Tuesday. The 195-unit development managed by Greystar is 38.5 percent leased.

Designed by Prellwitz Chilinski Assoc., the 246,186 square-foot steel-framed building with a brick, glass and metal panel exterior ranges from 5 to 13 stories.

Amenities include 24-hour concierge, lobby, lounge, billiard room, meeting and collaborative areas by RD Jones interior design, private courtyard by Copley Wolff Design Group, roof deck pool with lounge, barbecue deck and green roof, wifi in common areas, direct-access garage parking, on-site Zipcar location, electric car charging stations, LEED Gold Certified and covered bicycle storage area for 195 bicycles. Units feature oversized windows and Nest thermostat systems.

