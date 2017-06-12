Drug Company Commits To New HQ In Watertown

Lyndra Inc., an oral drug delivery company that recently received $23 million in series A financing led by Polaris Partners, has leased 14,450 square feet at Cresset Development’s 65 Grove St. in Watertown.

65 Grove St. contains 120,000 square feet of office, medical, R&D and life science-ready space.

Cresset acquired the property in 2014 and recently completed renovations of interior space and installation of a new roof and building systems to improve energy efficiency. Other new amenities include a new courtyard, structured parking, common areas and interior bicycle storage.

Lyndra is relocating from 134 Coolidge Ave. in Watertown. The company announced in May the receipt of a five-year grant by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for development of a weekly oral HIV therapy.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Phil Giunta, George Nugent and Dan Krysiak represented Cresset Development in the lease negotiation. Commonwealth Standard Realty represented Lyndra Inc.

Tags: Cresset Development, Lyndra Inc., Polaris Partners