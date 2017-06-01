Eastie Waterfront Condos Hit The Market

Presales have begun for the 80-unit Slip65, the first condominium development in the multifamily construction boom on the East Boston waterfront.

The for-sale component is part of developer Lendlease’s four-building Clippership Wharf complex, which also includes 398 apartments. The condo sales office will open Sunday at 65 Lewis St. with completion of the complex scheduled for fall 2018.

Condos will include one- and two-bedroom units and common area amenities include a fitness club, expanded Harborwalk, living shoreline and public docks.

Asking prices will range from $650 to $1,000 per foot, according to sales agent The Collaborative Cos. of Boston.

Tags: Lendlease, Slip65, The Collaborative Cos.