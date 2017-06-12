LOGIN
Fall River Independent Living Facility Sold To SMG Inc.

Jun 12, 2017

Bay View Independent Living, a 44-unit apartment community in Fall River, has been sold to SMG Inc. of Worcester.

The 6-story, 71,000-square-foot complex at 4380 North Main St. is located on a 5.2-acre lot that offers additional development opportunities. The purchase price was $4.75 million.

Colliers International’s Christopher Sower and Robert Cronin represented the seller, The Home For Aged People of Fall River. The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into The Adams House nursing home and skilled nursing facility in Fall River, according to a statement.

