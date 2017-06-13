LOGIN
Former Atrium Mall Lands Anchor Medical Tenant

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Jun 13, 2017
Life Time Center in Chestnut Hill

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has leased 140,000 square feet at Bulfinch Cos.’ Life Time Center in Chestnut Hill, bringing the former Atrium Mall property up to 95-percent occupancy.

The 300 Boylston St. property contains 290,000 square feet of medical and wellness space. Dana-Farber will use the new location as an extension of its main campus in Boston’s Longwood medical area with a projected late 2019 opening date. The facility will host clinical trials, patient care and support services to adult cancer patients, Dana-Farber said.

Bulfinch Cos. acquired the once-thriving luxury retail property in 2012 for $46 million and has renovated the four-story complex to recruit medical and wellness tenants. Life Time Athletic occupies 110,000 square feet on the first two floors. The center also includes infertility treatment network CCRM, which opened its newest location at the property last week.

Transwestern Consulting Group represented Dana-Farber in the lease transaction.

“Life Time Center satisfied a number of needs for Dana-Farber in their mission of providing exceptional care in terms of location, accessibility and design,” said Robert Richards, managing partner at Transwestern.

 

B&T Daily

