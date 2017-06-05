Health Care Deal ‘Needs To Be Honored’

Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement that the U.S. Senate is “struggling” to find a path forward on a reform bill and emphasized the importance of honoring a deal he negotiated with President Barack Obama’s administration. Baker and many others in Massachusetts are resisting major changes to the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican governor has been more closely aligned with Democrats in the ongoing federal debate over repealing and replacing Obamacare and told WCVB that he’s been discussing the issues with Republican governors and U.S. senators from states that also have so-called 1115 waivers that lay out special arrangements between states and the federal government governing Medicaid and other health insurance coverage and financing issues.

“The point I’ve been making to all these people is there’s a deal here – the state signed up for it, the federal government signed up for it – that deal needs to be honored … whether you’re on the provider side, or you’re a health plan, or you’re a state government – you’ve made decisions about investments and commitments with respect to serving your community and your state and the feds need to live up to those investments,” Baker said in a statement.

The U.S. Senate is weighing a House-passed reform bill that supporters say will fix flaws in Obamacare and generate savings for policyholders. Critics say the bill will lead to the federal government withdrawing major financial support for Medicaid and force millions of people to become uninsured.

“Based on the conversations I’ve had they’re struggling with sort of how to move forward here,” Baker said in a statement, referring to the U.S. Senate.

