Hot Property: June 12, 2017

Where: Woburn

What: 10 and 18 Commerce Way

Owner: Cummings Properties

Built: 1980 and 1996

Why It’s Hot:

iQLP has tripled its office and lab space to more than 18,000 square feet at Commerce Way in Woburn since April to accommodate growth.

The polymer materials developer previously occupied 6,000 square feet of office and lab space at 10 Commerce Way. It recently relocated the majority of its offices to 18 Commerce Way and is building out 17,000 square feet at 10 Commerce Way for an innovation lab. Cummings Properties’ in-house design and construction teams connected the two buildings.

A five-year client of Cummings Properties, iQLP focuses on the development of polymer products. In 2011, the company garnered attention from one of its entities, Ionic Materials, which invented a solid polymer electrolyte that enables the creation of a solid-state battery which is safer, longer lasting and more cost-effective than today’s lithium-ion batteries.