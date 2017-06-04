hot Property: June 5, 2017

Where: Constitution Road, Charlestown
What: Constitution Wharf
Owner: National Development
Built: 1985
- Newton-based National Development is beginning a $20 million renovation of the former Constitution Center, a 180,000-square-foot office complex overlooking Boston Harbor in Charlestown.
- The 8-acre property next to the berth of the USS Constitution will be updated with a new double-height lobby, entryway, café and fitness area. Exterior improvements will include new outdoor seating with fire pit, media screen and event space. Workspace enhancements will include covered bike storage and public art. Perkins + Will is the project architect.
- Shoes.com recently signed a long-term lease for 31,300 square feet on the second floor of One Constitution Wharf and will relocate from 101 Arch St. in downtown Boston in late summer. Constitution Wharf has an additional 70,000 square feet available.
- Newmark Knight Frank Executive Managing Director David Townsend and Senior Managing Director Tim Bianchi represent ownership in leasing transactions.
