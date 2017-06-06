LOGIN
‘Incognito Bandit’ Indicted for Armed Bank Robbery

Jun 6, 2017

A man dubbed the “Incognito Bandit” has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for armed bank robbery.

Albert Taderera, 36, of Brighton, was indicted for the Oct. 7, 2016, robbery of a branch of the TD Bank in Wayland. Taderera was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia as he attempted to board an international flight in March, and was charged in U.S. District Court in Boston by criminal complaint.

He faces up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

