Lawrence Landlord Charged With Forging Documents

Jun 9, 2017

A Lawrence landlord has been indicted in connection with forging and submitting documents, including de-leading and occupancy certificates, in order to secure Section 8 benefits for low-income residents.

Edward Bonaccorsi II, 54, of Hampstead, New Hampshire, was indicted on six counts of forgery, six counts of uttering a forged record and five counts of procurement fraud. Bonaccorsi owns six residential properties in Lawrence that contain a total of 16 apartment units.

Bonaccorsi will be arraigned on the charges in Essex Superior Court at a later date.

