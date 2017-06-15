MA Jobless Rate Rises For Fifth Straight Month

The unemployment rate in Massachusetts ticked up for the fifth straight month in May, rising to 4.2 percent with 3,556,000 residents employed and 155,300 unemployed, state officials announced Thursday.

The state unemployment rate, up from 3.9 percent in April, has risen all but one month since hitting a low of 2.9 percent in November, an Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development official said.

The latest national unemployment rate is 4.3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Massachusetts added 2,900 jobs last month, according to preliminary estimates, and has added 58,300 jobs during the one-year period ending in May, the state reported.

“During 2017 Massachusetts continues to experience large increases in the labor force. May’s labor force participation rate of 66.7 percent, the highest rate since October 2008, allows for ongoing economic growth,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Ronald Walker, who is moving on from that post, said in a statement. “As the pool of people actively searching for work increases, our workforce development agencies remain focused on ensuring that the next generation of job seekers have access to next generation job training.”

The state also announced that April’s jobs report – which originally said the state had added 3,900 jobs for that month – has been revised. Massachusetts actually lost 800 jobs in April, state officials said.

The state’s labor force participation rate – which counts the number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – increased by 0.2 percent to 66.7 percent in May. The labor force participation rate has increased 1.7 percent compared to May 2016, according to EOLWD.

