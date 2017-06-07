MA Life Sciences Jobs Reach New High

Life sciences jobs in Massachusetts hit an all-time high in 2016 and the industry will have thousands of new jobs to fill in the coming years, according to a report released Wednesday morning at a conference in Boston.

The MassBioEd Foundation report estimated 68,000 jobs in the life sciences sector last year. Job listings in the biopharma industry increased at a 6.1 percent clip last year and the non-profit organization’s forecast suggests the industry will need to fill 11,600 jobs by May 2022.

Biotech job listings have increased at a higher rate than the increased graduation rates from biotech degree programs at Massachusetts public and private colleges and universities, according to the report.

Job listings in the central, north and metrowest regions of Massachusetts increased in 2016, while listings in the Boston/Cambridge area, which accounts for 60 percent of all listings, decreased slightly last year.

