Malden, Quincy Addressing Lead Water Service Lines

Two eastern Massachusetts cities cited in a new report for higher-than-recommended lead levels in water at several homes are taking steps to replace lead pipes.

Malden and Quincy were flagged in the report after a September 2016 test revealed unsafe lead levels in the water at some residences. The authority works with municipal water departments to test 15 homes in each town and city it serves twice a year to check for lead in the tap water.

“It’s a very big concern that we’ve been spending time on for many years,” said Massachusetts Water Resources Authority spokeswoman Ria Convery.

The public authority provides water to 2.5 million people and more than 5,500 large industrial users in 61 eastern Massachusetts communities. It was established by the Legislature in 1984 and draws from the Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs.

Though the water utility does not use lead pipes, some older homes still do, which leads to elevated lead levels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires 90 percent of all sampled homes to have lead levels below 15 parts per billion. Of the 463 samples taken from communities served by the authority in September 2016, 90 percent were below the threshold. Malden and Quincy were the only communities of concern.

“Elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for unborn babies and young children,” the report said. “Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. MWRA is responsible for providing high-quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components.”

The water tested at 15 homes likely to have lead components in Malden showed levels as high as 30.9 ppb, more than double the 15 ppb limit, referred to as the “action level.” In homes tested in Quincy, lead water levels were measured at 15.5 ppb. Lead paint carries the highest exposure risk for kids, Convery said in a statement, though lead in drinking water adds to overall lead exposure.

Malden created an education program last year to alert the public about the dangers of lead in drinking water and committed to replacing 150 lead water services per year, according to a letter from the Malden Department of Engineering.

“The main water distribution systems of both Malden and the MWRA do not contain lead. However, some properties built prior to 1985 may have lead water services and other water-piping components that may contain lead,” the letter said. “Efforts are underway to create programs to assist with lead water service replacement on private property.”

The cost to remove and replace a lead service line is about $5,000, Convery said in a statement. From the water main in the street to the property line, the pipe belongs to the city. From the property line to the home, the pipe belongs to the homeowner. Replacing half the lead pipe would not fix the water issue, Convery said, so it is up to individual towns whether they will cover the cost of the entire pipe or split the cost.

Quincy is taking advantage of a $1.5 million zero-interest loan to replace all lead service lines with copper service lines, according to the report. The MWRA loaned $17.3 million to 18 projects in 2016 across its coverage zone. More than 17 miles of unlined pipes were replaced with new, cement-lined ductile iron water pipes, the report said. Newton and Winchester have also received funds.

Quincy Commissioner Daniel Raymondi said in a letter that the city began working last year to replace piping for the 127 homes that have lead service lines.

“To date we have a participation rate of 90 percent resulting in the enormous success of our comprehensive Lead Service Replacement Program,” Raymondi said. “This important public works initiative, which is unmatched in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, is a great opportunity for us to educate the public about the dangers of lead and to eliminate lead from all water service lines, which greatly minimizes the presence and therefore the risk of lead in our homes.”

The MWRA began a program in 2016 to test drinking water in schools and has received 14,000 sample bottles from more than 300 schools across 35 communities. The agency, working with the state Department of Environmental Protection, provides free lab analysis and technical assistance to schools and daycare centers in MWRA water communities. Results from the 29,000 completed tests are available on the state Department of Environmental Protection website.

