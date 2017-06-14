MassChallenge Startups Join Faneuil Hall Pushcarts

Eight startups that participate in the MassChallenge accelerator will ply their wares from Faneuil Hall Marketplace pushcarts this summer in a new partnership with Ashkenazi Acquisition Corp., operator of the 41-year-old retail property.

Two pushcarts in the marketplace’s “Artisan’s Corner” will sell products ranging from a garden-weeding robot to natural fire starters through the end of August. At the end of the competition, MassChallenge and Faneuil Hall Marketplace will offer one company a one-year lease based upon an analysis of sales, business model modifications and lead generation.

“FHM was Boston’s original startup accelerator,” Joe O’Malley, general manager of Faneuil Hall Marketplace, said in a statement. “In 1976 FHM’s Bull Market carts were developed as a place for merchants to test their business concepts before growing into larger storefronts. FHM has continued this tradition with local fast-growing companies like LovePop and Wicked Good Cupcakes gaining exposure at the marketplace.”

Participating companies include Asarasi, Buttery, Eat Your Coffee, Franklin Robotics, Joulez, Optimist Co., Precise Portions and Stokes.

