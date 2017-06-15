Mortgage Rates Slide; Applications, Loan Amounts Perk Up

Mortgage applications increased 2.8 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending June 9, 2017. Last week’s results included an adjustment for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 2.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. The Refinance Index increased 9 percent from the previous week to the highest level since November 2016. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3 percent from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 45.4 percent of total applications from 42.1 percent the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 7.4 percent of total applications. The average loan size for refinance applications reached the highest level since September 2016 at $274,700.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 11.2 percent from 10.6 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications remained unchanged at 11.1 percent from the week prior. The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.8 percent from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to 4.13 percent from 4.14 percent, with points increasing to 0.35 from 0.34 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.06 percent from 4.08 percent, with points increasing to 0.24 from 0.21 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.00 percent from 4.01 percent, with points decreasing to 0.29 from 0.39 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.37 percent from 3.39 percent, with points decreasing to 0.34 from 0.43 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.26 percent from 3.19 percent, with points decreasing to 0.20 from 0.27 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

