Oath Craft Pizza Expands To New Fenway Development

Oath Craft Pizza will open an 1,800-square-foot restaurant this fall on the ground floor of 1350 Boylston, a 17-story luxury apartment tower under development in the Fenway.

Skanska USA Commercial Development is nearing completion of the 183,000-square-foot complex containing 212 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail on the former Burger King restaurant site.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe previously leased 2,900 square feet in the building.

Founded in 2015 on Nantucket, Oath Craft Pizza recently raised $7 million in series B funding from Boston-based Breakaway Ventures. In addition to its four existing locations in Massachusetts, the company recently announced plans for a fifth restaurant at 181 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge and its first location outside New England in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The chain received Humane Farm Animal Care’s Certified Humane designation for sourcing toppings from farms such as North Country Smokehouse and Pederson’s Natural Farms. Existing locations are in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner, Somerville’s Davis Square, Boston’s South Station and Chestnut Hill Square.

