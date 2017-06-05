Personnel File

A bevy of banks and some real estate investment firms are featured in this week’s roundup of people on the move.

BankGloucester

Dennis Doolin and Mark Grenier have both been promoted to senior vice president at BankGloucester. Doolin has worked in banking for 38 years, the past 18 as vice president, CFO and treasurer of BankGloucester. Grenier has worked in banking for 35 years, the past 14 with BankGloucester as vice president and senior commercial loan officer.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank’s Boston retail banking team will includes Greg DiMarzio, senior vice president, regional operations leader; Julinda Sheshi, vice president and relationship manager; and Jon Wakim and Jaclyn Aubin, customer advisors. The newly recruited ream will be based at the bank’s new branch on Congress Street in Boston’s Seaport District and will support the bank’s continued growth in Greater Boston.

Charles River Bank

Clinton McHoul has joined Charles River Bank as vice president and director of financial services. McHoul has more than a decade of experience as a financial advisor. Prior to joining Medway-based Charles River Bank, he worked in the Medfield and Medway offices of Merrill Lynch/Bank of America.

Erland Construction

Burlington-based Erland Construction has promoted Joel McCarthy to hospitality manager and Dan Cobb to advanced technology/life sciences manager. They will lead client service and development efforts in their respective markets.

Hancock Assoc.

Hancock Assoc., a Danvers-based provider of land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services, proudly has hired Ann McMenemy, PWS, NHCWS, as senior wetland scientist/ecologist. She provides technical and regulatory expertise and permitting strategies for ecological constraints to projects in freshwater and coastal resources, rare species habitat and upland and degraded land. She is responsible for preparing and representing permit applications, moving a project from planning through construction. She also mentors Hancock’s wetland scientist staff on permitting oversight and regulatory agency negotiations.

HarborOne Bank

Linda H. Simmons has joined HarborOne Bank as senior vice president and CFO. She succeeds Joseph F. Casey, who was appointed president in February. Simmons joins HarborOne from the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, where she had been senior vice president, CFO and treasurer since 2012. She is a member of the advisory board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, and CFO of the Cape Cod Natural History Museum.

Marcus Partners

Ryan McDonough has joined Boston-based real estate investment and management firm Marcus Partners as a principal focusing on the New England market. McDonough comes to Marcus Partners from real estate investment firm Bentall Kennedy, where he helped expand the firm’s Boston footprint over the past five years, including three acquisitions in the Seaport.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Allan D. Vandett has joined Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank as branch manager of the Westport location. He as more than a decade of banking experience, having worked at Bank of America, Camden National Bank, TD Bank and most recently Rockland Trust Co.

