Personnel File

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank recently added Paul Leveillee to its staff as senior vice president of commercial lending. In this position, Leveillee will be responsible for leading the loan production office, which the bank is planning to open in Attleboro later this year. Leveillee brings over 30 years of banking experience to this position.

CTA Construction

CTA Construction Managers announced that Vice Presidents Paul DuRoss and Jeff Hazelwood have been promoted to principals of the firm. As principals, DuRoss and Hazelwood will assume responsibility for running the day-to-day operations of CTA Construction. In their new role, they will utilize their leadership and experience to oversee complex building construction projects, continue to grow the company and provide additional opportunities for employees.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA announced the addition of Laura M. Guisti-McSweeney to the firm’s Milford office. Guisti-McSweeney has been a Realtor for over five years. Before entering the real estate field, she was an interior designer and the owner of lmg designs in Medway for more than 25 years.

Erland Construction

Erland Construction announced that two of its senior executives have assumed new roles. Charles S. Vaciliou has been named senior vice president/director of client services. He will oversee business development and marketing to support efforts to build awareness for Erland among prospective clients and referral sources.

Richard F. Jensen has expanded his role as operations manager to become vice president/director of operations. In his new position, he will collaborate closely with the residential, academic, corporate, technology and senior living group managers, as well as department heads from estimating, purchasing, coordination and field operations.

Equity Office Properties

Brenda Haraldstad has been promoted to vice president of regional finance at Equity Office Properties. In her new role, she will oversee all portfolio financials for the eastern U.S. Haraldstad has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate accounting and finance, 15 of which have been spent at Equity.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank announced that Kelly Sweeney-Brown has been named a recipient of the President’s Club award for 2017. The President’s Club affords employees opportunities to nominate their peers for the honor, which recognizes superior performance, customer service and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Sweeney-Brown, senior operations specialist in the main office’s operations department joined Florence Bank in 1986.

F.W. Madigan Co.

F.W. Madigan Co. Inc., a family-owned construction company based in Worcester, is transitioning its leadership and welcoming another generation. James (Jim) Madigan, grandson of the founder, Francis W. Madigan Sr., became the company’s fourth president and CEO earlier this year. He takes the reins from his brother Francis W. (Fran) Madigan III. Fran Madigan, who has held the position of president for more than two decades, will becoming the CFO and director of risk management. Additionally, the company announced that the fourth generation of the Madigan family has joined the ranks; Fran’s son Andrew Madigan will focus on financial and management issues.

MassHousing

Natasha Z. Boye was recently promoted to MassHousing’s HomeOwnership Business Development Team as a relationship manager. Boye will be developing business relationships with the agency’s HomeOwnership lending partners to foster homebuying opportunities for Massachusetts residents.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

Andrea Healy has joined North Brookfield Savings Bank as vice president and human resources officer. She will manage the human resources department and will be responsible for attracting, retaining, developing and engaging bank staff through performance appraisal, employee training and developmental programs. In addition, she will seek the best, most affordable benefits for employees and their families.

Washington Trust

Ronald S. Ohsberg has been appointed executive vice president and treasurer of Washington Trust. Ohsberg will be responsible for the treasury area, with oversight of balance sheet management strategies, interest rate risk management, liquidity and corporate budgeting.

Additionally, Mark K.W. Gim has been named senior executive vice president of wealth management and chief strategy officer. Gim has been with Washington Trust since 1993 and has headed up Washington Trust Wealth Management since 2013. In these new positions, Ohsberg and Gim will serve as executive officers of both the corporation and the bank.

Tags: BayCoast Bank, CTA Construction, Equity Office Properties, ERA Key Realty Services, Erland Construction, F. W. Madigan, Florence Bank, MassHousing, NBSB, Washington Trust