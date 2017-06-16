Radar Equipment Manufacturer Signs Lease In Hudson

CPI Radant has signed a full-building lease for an industrial property in Hudson.

The company, which also has operations in Stow and Clinton, is was acquired in 2013 by Communication & Power Industries, a Palo Alto, California-based manufacturer of radomes and antennas.

Colliers International’s Assistant Vice President Kevin Brawley, Senior Vice President Steve Woelfel and Executive Vice President Doug Jacoby represented ownership Lowfield Realty Group in the lease transaction. CPI Radant was represented by Alan Ringuett from The Stubblebine Co.

The landlord has agreed to upgrade power and perform cosmetic upgrades to the 128,000-square-foot facility at 4 Bonazzoli Ave., which features 30-foot clear heights.

“CPI Radant will accommodate its growth in the region while simultaneously realizing efficiencies through consolidation, and Lowfield Realty will secure a quality, long term tenant with aspirations to grow in the market,” Brawley said in a statement.

Tags: Communication & Power Industries, CPI Radant, Lowfield Realty Group