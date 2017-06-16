Seaport Shipwreck Discovery Inspires Augmented Reality Exhibit

The Boston Seaport District’s past and present collided in May 2016, when construction crews unearthed a 19th-century shipwreck while excavating the site of 121 Seaport, a 400,000-square-foot speculative office tower.

Now developer Skanska USA has announced plans for a historic exhibit along Harbor Way, a 70-foot-wide pedestrian plaza that runs between the building and the 101 Seaport office tower anchored by PwC.

Expected to be completed in 2018, the “walking museum” will include exhibits on the evolution of the neighborhood, including a railyard that once occupied the Fan Pier area, and details on the ship’s final voyage which originated in Rockland, Maine.

Boston-based Copley Wolff Design Group, Trivium Interactive and digital agency Amaze are developing an augmented reality app for smartphones provided a guided tour.

Portions of the ship are being converted into furniture for common areas and conference rooms at 121 Seaport by John Dickey, founder of the Boston-based Timber Guy reclaimed wood salvage firm.

