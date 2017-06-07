Sports Apparel Licensee Buys East Bridgewater Distribution Site

A licensed apparel manufacturer for professional and college sports teams has acquired a 465,000-square-foot industrial property in East Bridgewater.

The 140 Laurel St. property was purchased for $15.6 million.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Westwood, 47 Brand manufactures apparel for Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, NHL and over 900 colleges.

JLL’s capital markets team of Managing Director Frank Petz and Jessica Hughes and Associate George Gregory represented the seller, Clarion Partners.

“The 140 Laurel Street offering included one of Boston’s last large blocks of available warehouse, which created a rare value-add opportunity and generated strong interest from the investment community,” Petz said in a statement.

Tags: 47 Brand, Clarion Partners, JLL