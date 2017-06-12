Survey Says It’s A Sellers’ Market

The share of Americans who think now is a good time to buy fell 8 percent to a record low 27 percent last month, according to the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index for May. The percentage of those who say now is a good time to sell increased 6 percent to 32 percent, a record high.

Consumers clearly think the current real estate market favors sellers, said Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae.

“However, we continue to see a lack of housing supply as many potential sellers are unwilling or unable to put their homes on the market, perhaps due in part to concerns over finding an affordable replacement home,” Duncan said in a statement. “Prospective homebuyers are likely to face continued home price increases as long as housing supply remains tight.”

The index also found the net share of Americans who say that home prices will increase fell 5 percent in May to 40 percent. The net share of those who say mortgage interest rates will go down over the next 12 months rose 5 percent to 52 percent.

The net share of Americans who say they are not concerned about losing their job fell 6 percent to 71 percent, back near the level seen in March.

