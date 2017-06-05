Third Owner In Two Years For Tower Point Office Property

Boston-based Rockpoint Group has sold its 157,067-square-foot Tower Point office property in Boston’s Seaport District to Northwood Investments and Frankfurt, Germany-based Universal-Investment for $86.85 million.

Rockpoint acquired the property in October 2015 for $62.1 million from The Davis Cos. of Boston, which completed $7 million in renovations during its ownership and increased occupancy from 75 to 95 percent. The property is currently 100 percent leased.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston capital markets team, led by U.S. Head of Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Director Matthew Pullen and Director James Tribble, in conjunction with NKF Senior Managing Director Timothy Bianchi, oversaw the transaction. NKF’s Boston-based debt team oversaw financing for the transaction and NKF has been named exclusive leasing and management company for the property.

“Tower Point boasts two major benefits – first, it offers rare brick-and-beam space that directly appeals to ‘next-generation’ technology and creative tenants,” Pullen said in a statement. “Second, it enjoys exceptional adjacency to an unmatched concentration of human capital, ideally located between GE’s new global headquarters overlooking Fort Point Channel and State Street’s recently completed build-to-suit complex at Channel Center.”

The converted brick-and-beam warehouse at 27-43 Wormwood St. has private shuttle service to South Station and North Station.

Northwood Investors had approximately $6 billion in assets under management as of Jan. 1, including the 154,540-square-foot 230 Congress St. in the Financial District.

