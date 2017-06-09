Tierce Leaves Wintrust For Mortgage Equity Partners

Former Wintrust regional vice president and mortgage industry veteran Amy Tierce has left that firm after three years to become the vice president of sales at Mortgage Equity Partners, headquartered in Lynnfield.

“I get my greatest satisfaction out of building in business,” Tierce said in a statement. “I love to support loan officers and help them grow. I realized that I need a small, local platform so that I can be sure that I can deliver on what I promise to my team. Sean Riley, managing partner of Mortgage Equity Partners, shares my vision of what the mortgage experience should be for the loan officer, the referral partner and the consumer, simply the best. We are here to build the best place for the best people to work. I cannot be more excited about my new role with this company.”

Mortgage Equity Partners is a boutique mortgage banking firm that acts as both a lender and a broker with offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida.

