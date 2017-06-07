Two Brockton Properties Acquired In 1031 Exchanges

Norwest Group has acquired two Brockton properties in a pair of 1031 exchange transactions.

Norwest acquired 2 Jonathan Drive, a 14,308-square-foot lab building occupied by U.S. Laboratories, for $1.6 million and 45 Industrial Boulevard, a 46,000-square-foot industrial building occupied by Zoots, for $2 million.

NAI Hunneman Senior Vice Presidents Ned Halloran and Leeanne Rizzo represented Norwest Group.

NAI Hunneman Vice President Ovar Osvold represented the seller of 2 Jonathan Drive, Jonathan Realty Trust. JLL represented the seller of 45 Industrial Blvd., American Medical Response of Massachusetts Inc.

