Baker Administration Awards $72M To Create, Rehab And Preserve Nearly 2,000 Homes

Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced $72 million in housing subsidy funds and additional state and federal tax credits to 25 projects in 17 communities for the creation, rehabilitation and preservation of 1,970 housing units across the commonwealth, including 402 units reserved for very low-income families and families making the transition out of homelessness.

The administration is awarding over $72 million in housing subsidy funds, including federal HOME funds and state capital funds. Additionally, the Department of Housing and Community Development is awarding more than $28 million in state and federal low-income housing tax credits, which will generate more than $180 million in equity for these projects. The awards will create or preserve 1,978 rental units, including 1,698 affordable units, in 25 projects across the state. Three projects will reserve units for individuals with disabilities, two are transit-oriented developments and three projects will include single-room occupancy (SRO) units, including a building dedicated to youth aging out of foster care.

Baker joined Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash, Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Chrystal Kornegay and MassHousing Executive Director Tim Sullivan to make the funding announcement at Olmsted Green in Mattapan. Olmsted Green is a 38-acre, existing mixed-income housing community on the former site of the Boston State Hospital.

“Today was a big day for housing here in Boston and across the commonwealth. Not only did we break ground on mixed-income housing units today, we were given the support to continue our work in creating affordable homes for those in this thriving city and create more construction jobs in our neighborhoods,” Walsh said in a statement. “I want to thank the governor for making these funds available and for supporting important projects like Olmsted Green in Boston.”

A full list of the awardees is available on the governor’s website.

