Benefits Agency Reconfigures Space For Collaboration

Waltham-based Vantage Builders Inc. has completed a 9,400-square-foot office renovation project for Citizens Disability in Waltham.

Citizens Disability, which represents disabled people seeking Social Security disability insurance, consolidated two offices into a single suite on the fourth floor at at 1075 Main St. designed to increase collaboration and communication.

The project included internal demolition and construction of a 14-person conference room with audio-visual equipment and a 15-person training room.

The building is owned and managed by The Davis Cos. of Boston, which acquired the 303,460-square-foot 1025-1075 Main St. office complex in 2015 for $52.5 million.

