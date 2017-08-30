The Beverly Closes Applications For Income-Restricted Units Today

A 239-unit workforce and affordable housing project being developed near North Station closes applications for potential tenants today.

Workforce units in The Beverly will be available to households with annual incomes between $64,650 and $198,000, with rents starting at $1,940 per month. The low-income units will be available to households with annual incomes of $17,578 to $60,000, with rents starting at $492 per month.

The 14-story building is scheduled to open in January at the corner of Causeway and Beverly streets.

Boston-based Related Beal is developing the 484,000-square-foot project, which also includes a 220-room Courtyard Marriott Hotel, using tax-exempt bonds from MassDevelopment, low-income tax credits and a contribution from Boston Properties and Delaware North Cos. The project also received tax incentives from the city of Boston, offsetting development costs and enabling Related Beal to offer 100 percent income-restricted units.

