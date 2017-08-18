Brazilian National Charged With ATM Skimming

A Brazilian national was recently indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with using gift cards to withdraw over $6,000 from bank accounts that did not belong to him.

Hellison Benazi de Souza, 37, was indicted on one count of using counterfeit access devices (debit cards); one count of possessing 15 or more counterfeit access devices (debit cards); three counts of possessing device-making equipment (skimming devices installed on ATMs in Malden and Saugus); one count of illegal transactions with an access device (other persons’ debit cards); and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the complaint affidavit, Benazi de Souza used ATMs at three banks in Lynn to withdraw over $6,000 from various accounts that did not belong to him on May 25, 2017. Law enforcement officers immediately apprehended Benazi de Souza, arrested him and impounded his rental car.

While executing a search warrant for the car, officers found thousands of dollars in cash, all in $20 bills. Officers also found over 200 gift cards with small stickers on them. Agents learned that 15 of the cards matched debit cards associated with valid JPMorgan Chase bank accounts from which unauthorized withdrawals had been made at the three banks in Lynn on May 25, 2017. When questioned, Benazi de Souza admitted using the cards to withdraw money from ATMs and admitted that the stickers on the cards contained the cardholders’ PINs.

He faces up to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft, up to 10 years in prison for using counterfeit access devices and possessing fifteen or more counterfeit access devices and up to 15 years in prison for possessing device-making equipment and illegal transactions with an access device, along with potential for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

